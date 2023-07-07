A Northumberland woman has been sentenced to 5 years of probation after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Tamela L. Sangster, 61, was arrested on Dec. 21 after state police responded to the Stewart’s Shop on Schuylerville Road in Northumberland at about 12:30 p.m. for a report of a woman on the ground in the parking lot acting unusually. The woman, later identified as Sangster, got in a vehicle and drove away before troopers arrived.

Police located the vehicle matching the description on West River Road.

Sangster provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%. — more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because she has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

Sangster pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony DWI in April and was sentenced on June 28.