HEBRON — A hearing on motions to suppress statements made by the Hebron man accused of shooting at a vehicle that turned around his driveway, killing a Schuylerville woman, is scheduled for September.

Kevin Monahan, 65, of Patterson Hill Road, has been charged with felony counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence for the April 15 incident. Police said he fired his shotgun at a truck that had entered his driveway and was turning around to exit. Kaylin Gillis, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle and struck and killed.

Monahan’s attorney, Kurt Mausert, is seeking to get the indictment dismissed on a number of grounds including that prosecutors have not established a basis for second-degree murder, in which prosecutors must prove a “wanton disregard for the value of human life” and a willingness to cause harm.

He also seeks the dismissal of the tampering with physical evidence charge, which alleges that Monahan retrieved shell casings at the scene. Mausert blames police ineffectiveness for failing to recover all the shells.

Mausert is also seeking to suppress statements that Monahan made to police the night of the incident. He was initially reluctant to leave his house and told police responding to a noise complaint that: “There are hunters shooting out here all the time.”

Mausert is also challenging evidence seized from Monahan’s cell phone and his vehicles on the grounds that there was insufficient probable cause because the search warrants “were overly broad and/or unduly vague.”

In addition, Mausert is requesting that his client be allowed to return to the scene of the crime while accompanied by law enforcement.

A hearing originally had been on the calendar for Friday in Washington County Court. However, Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said the parties were not set to be in court. It was just the date when motions would be due.

He said his office will file its response to Mausert's motions and the judge will rule on which ones should be heard during a hearing on Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.