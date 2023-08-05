MOREAU — A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly driving with nearly three times the legal limit for intoxication.

State police troopers stopped to check on two vehicles parked on the shoulder of the Northway in Moreau on July 29 at about 8:36 p.m.

The investigation determined that a vehicle driven by Henry J. Yordan, 21, of Franklin Lakes, N.J, struck the rear of a commercial vehicle traveling in the same direction. Yordan was charged with DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, according to a news release. He was transported to the state police Wilton station, where he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.23%.

He was issues tickets to appear in Moreau Town Court on Aug. 16 and released to a sober third party. No one was injured in the crash.