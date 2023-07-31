WILTON — A Johnstown man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter for allegedly driving drunk and killing a motorcyclist in a crash on Sunday in Wilton.

State police responded to a report of a crash just before 8 p.m. of a motorcycle that struck the back of a pickup truck on the Exit 15 off-ramp of the Northway in Wilton.

The passenger on the motorcycle, identified as 43-year-old Johnstown resident Amanda S. Sullivan, was located severely injured in the roadway and transported to Saratoga Hospital for treatment. She died from her injuries a short time later.

The driver of the motorcycle, 45-year-old Richard T. Irelan, denied having any injuries and was arrested on second-degree vehicular manslaughter, DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Irelan was transported to the state police station in Wilton, where he recorded a breath sample with a 0.08% blood alcohol concentration.

He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond or $100,000 partially secured bond.