STILLWATER — A 20-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in the town of Stillwater.

Tyler Desnoyers, 20, was traveling east on County Route 70 when he lost his control of his 2007 Yahama motorcycle and struck a vehicle traveling west. Debris from the motorcycle subsequently struck and caused damage to a second westbound vehicle, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Desnoyers was pronounced dead at the scene. The operators of the two damaged vehicles were uninjured. The preliminary investigation indicates that speed and limited sight distance were factors in the crash, police said.

The drivers of both westbound vehicles are cooperating with the investigation, which is being handled by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit.

The Stillwater Police Department, New York State Police, Arvin Hart Fire Department and Malta-Stillwater EMS assisted at the scene.