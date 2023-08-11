MOREAU — A Moreau man who has served in prison for multiple convictions for drunken driving was arrested again Monday on a driving while intoxicated charge.

State police stopped a vehicle on Butler Road in Moreau at about 7 p.m. for traffic violations. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Jay A. Sherman.

Sherman was arrested and transported to the state police Wilton station for processing, where a test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14%. The legal limit is 0.08%. The charge was upgraded to a felony because Sherman has multiple DWI convictions within the last 10 years.

He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

Sherman was sentenced in October 2018 to 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison after pleading guilty to felony DWI. He was arrested in May of that year following a traffic stop on the Northway after police said he was driving while intoxicated and without a license.

He was released in July 2022, according to the state inmate database.

Sherman had at least four other DWI convictions including one in 2014 in Queensbury and one in 2011 in Clinton County that led to a prison sentence, according to Post-Star archives.