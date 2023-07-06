BALLSTON SPA — Jury selection will begin on Monday for the trial of a Moreau man accused of driving drunk and striking and killing a tow truck driver on the Northway last September.

Justin P. Rodriguez, 42, rejected an offer of 15 years to life in exchange for a plea to second-degree murder during a hearing on Thursday in Saratoga County Court.

Rodriguez was traveling in Wilton on Sept. 15 at about 10:41 p.m. when he left his lane and struck and killed 33-year-old Pottersville resident Alex Bleickhardt, who was servicing a disabled box truck on the side of the highway.

Rodriguez is a repeat DWI offender with multiple convictions resulting in a permanently revoked license.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.