In previously pleading guilty, 62-year-old Michael J. Smith Smith admitted to conspiring with a purported woman he met online and her purported attorney to launder over $200,000 in fraudulently obtained government benefits between June 2020 and May 2022. The benefits mostly came from COVID-19 relief programs and were obtained through fraudulent unemployment insurance applications and fraudulent business loan applications. The benefits were deposited into Smith’s bank account by government entities in several states, including Ohio, Illinois, Maryland, Colorado, California, and Pennsylvania, and sent to him by check and on debit cards, according to a news release.