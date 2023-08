GRANVILLE — Police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a Granville police car early Tuesday morning.

Robert Murat-Hinton, is accused of taking the keys from the officer at around 2:30 a.m. and driving away, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

Murat-Hinton did not get very far, NewsChannel 13 reported. No one was injured.

Police said Murat-Hinton is the same man who was shot with a Taser inside the Fort Edward police station in 2021.