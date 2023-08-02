FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was arrested on July 28 for allegedly stealing items from the concession stand on the Fort Edward school grounds.

Justin C. Lewis, 30, was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny after an investigation into an alarm at Fort Edward High School on July 27. Police found items taken from the concession building in his possession, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Village of Fort Edward Court at a later date.