LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested twice in less than 7 hours on criminal mischief and menacing charges.

On July 11, troopers responded to the parking lot of a business on Lake Shore Drive in Bolton at about 6:05 p.m. for a report of a person causing damage to a vehicle, according to a news release. The investigation determined that Brian C. Perry, 45, intentionally damaged the vehicle, which did not belong to him.

Perry was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was transported to the Chestertown state police station for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket and released. Perry is due in Bolton Town Court on July 26.

Later that night at 11:10 p.m., police responded to the same business for a report of a man threatening another person with a knife. Police determined that Perry brandished the knife and threatened to harm the victim. No one was injured. Perry fled the area before law enforcement’s arrival, police said.

He was located at his Lake George home and arrested. Perry was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction and second-degree misdemeanor menacing.

He was transported to the state police station for processing and then turned over to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.