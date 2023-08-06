LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man whose driver’s license was suspended after a DWI charge is facing charges after police said he struck and injured a bicyclist and left the scene.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car versus bicycle crash that occurred just before 6 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Route 9 and Bloody Pond Road in the town of Lake George.

Police said the bicyclist had been struck by a dark gray Jeep Wrangler that failed to stop at the stop sign on Bloody Pond Road at state Route 9, causing the cyclist to be ejected from the bicycle, according to a news release.

The cyclist sustained a fractured femur and ankle and was transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

The operator of the Jeep fled the scene, but witnesses were able to obtain the vehicle’s registration that led to the arrest of the operator — Delbert Rodrigo Machicao, 50, of Bloody Pond Road.

Machicao was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident as well as second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Machicao’s driving privileges were suspended in April after an arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated; failure to use due caution and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Machicao was arraigned and subsequently released on his own recognizance with a return date of Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. in Lake George Town Court.