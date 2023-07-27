BALLSTON SPA — A Moreau man was convicted on Thursday of aggravated vehicular homicide for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and striking and killing a tow truck driver last September.

A Saratoga County Court jury made up of nine women and three men spent about four hours deliberating before delivering guilty verdicts on 14 out of 16 counts of the indictment against 42-year-old Justin P. Rodriguez. They acquitted him on the top count of second-degree murder.

Police said Rodriguez was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana when his work truck left the roadway and drove onto the shoulder in Wilton at about 10:39 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2022, striking and killing 33-year-old Pottersville resident Alex Bleickhardt, who was working under a box truck on the side of the highway.

Rodriguez’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.26%. His license had been permanently revoked after three drunk driving convictions — two from 2018 and one from 2010.

The jury received the case at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and deliberated for almost two hours before adjourning for the day. Jurors did not meet on Wednesday but resumed deliberations at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The central question for jurors whether Rodriguez’s conduct rose to the level of second-degree murder — meaning that Rodriguez was not only driving recklessly at the time of the crash but had “wanton” or “depraved” disregard for human life.

During the trial, witnesses had testified that Rodriguez had been drinking beers and whiskey shots at the Applebee’s and became very intoxicated. When he got up to leave, other patrons at the restaurant insisted that he not drive because he would kill or injure somebody. Rodriguez refused multiple offers of rides and said he was getting in his truck. One of the patrons even attempted to climb into the truck and Rodriguez accelerated, so the man had to jump away, he testified in the trial.

Rodriguez crashed through a fence at the car wash next to the restaurant before getting onto Route 50 to head to the highway.

After the crash, Rodriguez refused breath and blood tests and said he was going to flee to the Carolinas, which Senior Assistant District Attorney Shawn Lescault said indicated consciousness of guilt.

Rodriguez will be sentenced on Sept. 14.

