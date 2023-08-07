HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly using someone else’s debit card.
On July 19 at about 12:44 p.m., troopers responded to the Walmart on Quaker Ridge Boulevard in Queensbury for a report of fraudulent charges on a lost bank card. With the assistance of Walmart’s loss prevention staff, 62-year-old Lesley L. Dumas was identified as the person who used the bank card. She reportedly used the found card to make an unauthorized purchase at the location.
Dumas was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 21.