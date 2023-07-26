KINGSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced to 5 years of probation after admitting to possessing a weapon that had been stolen from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shows in Kingsbury.

Sean C. Parmeter, 55, had been one of 10 people arrested in connection with the Oct. 21 burglary of the store on Dix Avenue. A total of 31 handguns were stolen on that date and one shotgun was stolen about a week prior, police stated.

Parmeter was initially charged with the third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 14 to the weapons charge to resolve the case.