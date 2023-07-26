HEBRON — A hearing on motions to suppress statements made by the Hebron man accused of shooting at a vehicle that turned around his driveway, killing a Schuylerville woman, has been delayed.

Prosecutors and the attorney for Kevin Monahan, 65, of Patterson Hill Road, were set to be in Washington County Court on Friday to make arguments on the motions. A representative in the court clerk’s office said the matter has been rescheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.

Monahan has been charged with felony counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence for the April 15 incident. Police said he fired his shotgun at a truck that had entered his driveway and was turning around to exit. Kaylin Gillis, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle and struck and killed.

Monahan’s attorney, Kurt Mausert, is seeking to get the indictment dismissed on a number of grounds including that prosecutors have not established a basis for second-degree murder, in which prosecutors must prove a “wanton disregard for the value of human life” and a willingness to cause harm.

He also seeks the dismissal of the tampering with physical evidence charge, which alleges that Monahan retrieved shell casings at the scene. Mausert blames police ineffectiveness for failing to recover all the shells.

Mausert is also seeking to suppress statements that Monahan made to police the night of the incident. He was initially reluctant to leave his house and told police responding to a noise complaint that: “There are hunters shooting out here all the time.”

Mausert is also challenging evidence seized from Monahan’s cell phone and his vehicles on the grounds that there was insufficient probable cause because the search warrants “were overly broad and/or unduly vague.”

In addition, Mausert is requesting that his client be allowed to return to the scene of the crime while accompanied by law enforcement.