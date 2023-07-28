HAMPTON — A Hampton man was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Jorge Lopez, 47, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 21 to a felony count of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Lopez was arrested following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations. Police obtained a warrant to search his residence and found images consistent with possessing and promoting child sexual exploitation.

At the time of his arrest, Lopez was on parole through the New York State Department of Corrections due to a sexual offense conviction.

Lopez was sentenced in 2012 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Washington County Court to predatory sexual assault against a child. He admitted to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Lopez was released in 2020, according to the state inmate database. He is a Level 3 sex offender, which is deemed the highest risk for reoffending.