HAMPTON — A Hampton man is facing felony charges after a domestic incident.
State police received a report on July 13 at about 11:22 a.m. of a dispute that occurred earlier that morning in a Hampton home. The investigation determined that Ernie C. Dalaba, 36, and the victim were in a physical altercation. During the incident, police said Dalaba brandished a knife and multiple firearms, held the victim against her will and damaged property, according to a news release.
The victim was able to flee to safety after a short period of time and was not hurt, police said.
Dalaba was charged with felony counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanors including two counts each of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.