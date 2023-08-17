CORINTH — A Hadley woman has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of a drug.

Alicia L. Marcotte, 34, is accused of operating a vehicle while on drugs on Hack Road in the town of Corinth on July 18. Police said she also had a controlled substance in her possession, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not say what drug Marcotte was under the influence of and possessed.

Marcotte was charged with a felony counts of driving while ability impaired and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and released to pretrial services pending further action in the matter.