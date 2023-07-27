GREENWICH — A Greenwich man is expected to face 20 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a child under the age of 16.

John M. Ingraham, 44, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court recently to felony counts of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree criminal sex act, according to a news release.

Ingraham was arrested on Jan. 7 after police received a report at about 8:52 a.m. that morning of a missing child. He and the child were located at the Warners Service Area on the Thruway near Syracuse about three hours after being reported missing.

Ingraham knew the child, who was not injured. He was initially charged with custodian interference. Police added the rape charge on Jan. 12. Ingraham was subsequently indicted on the kidnaping and criminal sex act charges.

Police believe Ingraham was attempting to flee the state.

Ingraham is a Level 3 sexually violent offender due to a prior conviction in 2001 of first-degree attempted rape.

Ingraham had paid an exotic dancer to come to his home and then raped her at knifepoint and stole money, according to Post-Star archives.

Ingraham was sentenced to 7 years in prison and released in 2011, according to the state inmate database. He was sent back to prison and released again in 2013.

Ingraham is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 4. He is expected to receive a sentence of 20 years in prison and 5 years of post-release supervision on the kidnapping charge and 20 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision on the criminal sex act charge. The sentences are set to run concurrently.