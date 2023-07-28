SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Gansevoort man could face up to 6 months in jail after admitting to raping a child.

Karl Warnow, 62, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to a felony count of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Warnow was arrested in April 2022. Police said that he had sex with a child under the age of 16 on at least two occasions between February 2009 and April 2017 in Saratoga Springs and Wilton, according to the plea.

Warnow has physical and intellectual disabilities and only completed up to sixth grade, according to his attorney. Prosecutors resolved the case with this plea in the interest of justice.

Warnow also could receive 10 years of probation when sentenced on Oct. 26.