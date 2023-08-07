QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in Warren County Court to a felony driving while intoxicated charge.

Holly Bader, 27, was pulled over on Feb. 10 at around 1 a.m. on Upper Sherman Avenue by a Warren County Sheriff’s officer for unspecified traffic violations.

Bader was found to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested. At the police station, Bader submitted to a chemical breath test which yielded a 0.20% blood alcohol content — more than twice the legal limit.