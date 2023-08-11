ALBANY — A former nurse practitioner from Fort Ann has admitted to prescribing drugs for no legitimate medical purpose.

Danielle Simonson, 51, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Albany on Friday to distributing controlled substances outside of the course of professional practice.

Simonson admitted that from at least January 2020 through October 2022, she unlawfully prescribed controlled substances including prescriptions for the opioids hydrocodone and oxycodone, benzodiazepines (clonazepam, diazepam, and lorazepam), and amphetamine (e.g. Adderall), according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

For instance, Simonson admitted that she issued a total of 63 oxycodone prescriptions to two residents of Suffolk County without treating either of them for a medical condition. The Suffolk County residents usually paid Simonson by mailing her packages of cash.

In the civil settlement agreement, Simonson admitted that she improperly prescribed controlled substances to 105 patients (including the 54 listed in her criminal plea agreement), often without ever examining patients and maintaining medical records justifying her decision to prescribe controlled substances. Simonson agreed to pay $200,000 to settle claims that the United States could have brought against her pursuant to the Controlled Substances Act.

In the criminal case, sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15 before United States District Judge Anne Nardacci. Simonson faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, as well as up to 3 years of post-imprisonment supervised release.

Simonson’s plea agreement requires that she immediately surrender her nurse practitioner and nursing licenses to the State of New York.