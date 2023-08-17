FORT ANN — A 15-year-old Fort Ann boy is dead following a shooting.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Charles Street at about 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday involving a teen who suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Police said there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing with assistance of the New York State Police and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators are interviewing other children who were present at the time of the shooting, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

Police obtained search warrants for the building where the shooting took place, Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan told NewsChannel 13.

Jordan said he no additional comment at this time.

The Fort Ann Fire Department and Fort Ann EMS assisted at the scene.

A Washington County Sheriff's patrol car was parked outside the

Neighbor Kory Williams was at work when the shooting occurred. He believed two families live in the apartment building.

“I see them out in the yard playing. Everybody seemed pretty happy,” he said.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood. We look out for each other,” he added.

