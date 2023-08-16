BALLSTON SPA — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those people responsible for intentionally damaging a portion of the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway line.

Janeen DiGuiseppi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Albany Field Office, and Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo held a joint press conference on Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Office to announce the reward.

DiGuiseppi said the office was contacted in June when an employee of the railroad that runs between Greenfield and Corinth discovered damage during a routine safety inspection in Corinth. The FBI immediately contacted the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office to begin an investigation.

Law enforcement officials are not releasing specific information about the type of damage done or the specific area of 6-mile-long track, but said it was deliberate and could have resulted in tragedy.

“To date, this investigation has identified evidence that the tampering is indicative of an attempt to derail a train. It is our understanding that a derailment of a train on this rail line would have resulted in serious injury or death,” DiGuiseppi said.

Rail line owner Hal Raven has been operating various scenic passenger excursions between Corinth and Greenfield since 2022. Over the holidays, he ran the Candy Lane Express. The tours offer all-local food and music, according to DiGuisseppi.

“Were it not for the rigorous safety measures taken daily by the company, we could have been standing here under different circumstances. While we are thankful that the worse-case scenario did not occur, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will not stand by while someone tries to harm our community,” she said.

Sheriff Zurlo promised a thorough investigation to find the suspects.

“We will leave no stone unturned to apprehend the person or person’s responbile for this cowardly behavior,” he said.

The investigation has been ongoing since June. The FBI hoped that a reward would spur additional tips.

People can submit tips by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

DiGuiseppi said part of the reason for not releasing more specific information about the damage or site is to determine the validity of tips.