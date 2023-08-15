Keener A. Mendezesteban, 20, was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Mendezesteban took the jewelry from a relative in the town of Easton, according to a news release.

Mendezesteban was arrested in Columbia County on a warrant issued by the town of Easton and transported back to Washington County. He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Easton Town Court at a later date.