LAKE GEORGE — The former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition remains free after the state's highest court issued a stay in the case pending another appeal of his fraud conviction.

Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith on July 28 ordered that David Decker, of Burnt Hills, surrender to the court on Aug. 2 to begin serving his sentence of 8 to 24 years in prison. Decker was convicted in March 2020 on felony charges of second-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud and offering a false instrument for filing.

Prosecutors at trial had said that between 2012 and 2016, he diverted $250,000 of federal and state grant funding into shell companies that did no work or performed no services. Decker uses those funds for gambling and paying credit card bills and personal expenses. He also did not file accurate tax returns.

Decker was sentenced in September 2020 but has been free pending appeal.

His attorney, Karl Sleight, argued that the charges were not supported, there was bias in the investigation and the sentence was excessive. However, the justices of New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division Third Judicial Department were not persuaded by his arguments and denied the appeal last month, sending the case back to Warren County Court for further proceedings.

However, the court clerk said that the matter has been pulled from the Warren County Court calendar because of the stay from the Court of Appeals.

Sleight declined to comment on Tuesday but said previously that “there are several points that are worthy of consideration by the state’s highest court.”

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said he intends to file papers in opposition to Decker's request for leave to appeal.

“We believe the Appellate Division was correct in its unanimous decision that the defendant received a fair trial and an appropriate sentence,” Carusone said in a statement.

