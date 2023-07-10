Gas run nets drug charges for pair

WHITEHALL — Running out of gas leads to drug charges for two Whitehall residents.

State police responded to the area of Dolph Pond Road at about 10:13 p.m. on July 7 for a report of a vehicle disabled in traffic. Jaylene E. Brown, 38, was reported to be the driver and had left the scene to retrieve gasoline before law enforcement’s arrival. Charles A. Ricci, 60, was the passenger.

Troopers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view during the investigation and Ricci was arrested. Police found multiple controlled substances including felony-weight narcotics and additional drug paraphernalia on his person, police said. Brown returned to the scene during the investigation and alleged had a controlled substance and also was arrested.

Ricci was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors including three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Brown was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Both were transported to the Granville state police station for processing. They were transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

Two face drug charges after Moreau stop

MOREAU — Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Moreau.

State police stopped a vehicle on Spier Falls Road in Moreau for a vehicle and traffic violations. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Milton resident Korey J. West and 25-year-old Samantha J. Wood, of Ballston, was identified as the passenger.

The police investigation discovered West possessed felony-weight narcotics and other drug paraphernalia. Wood was found to possess glass smoking devices containing drug residue, according to a news release.

West was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Wood was charged with a misdemeanor of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Wood was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Moreau Town Court on July 26. West was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Man pleads guilty to no-contact violation

CORINTH — A Corinth man has admitted to violating an order of protection.

James B. Foster, 59, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Friday to a felony count of first-degree criminal contempt.

Foster was arrested on May 5 after state police responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway on Palmer Avenue in the village of Corinth.

Troopers located Foster, who appeared highly intoxicated. Foster told police that he had been locked out of the home he shared with his significant other.

Foster was in violation of an order of protection against that person.

He was charged with felony criminal contempt because he has a previous conviction within the last five years.

Foster is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15.