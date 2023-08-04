CORINTH — A Saratoga County grand jury has indicted a Corinth man on felony assault charges for allegedly physically assaulting a woman during a domestic incident.

Joseph Murauskas, 45, was charged with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation.

Murauskas was arrested on March 25 after Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home at around 10:19 p.m. for a report of an assault.

The woman had serious physical injuries to her head and face, police said.

Murauskas was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on Aug. 2.