HAMPTON — A Hampton teen is facing a weapons charge following a crash.

On July 25 at about 10:45 p.m., state police responded to reports of a one-car rollover crash on state Route 22A in Hampton. The 18-year-old driver and sole occupant was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation due to minor injuries. During the investigation, Troopers located an illegally possessed firearm in the vehicle.

Upon being released from the hospital on Wednesday, the suspect was charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon-loaded firearm.

The person was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Hampton Town Court on a later date.

New York State Police does not release the name of arrested individuals under the age of 19.