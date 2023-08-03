QUEENSBURY — A Cohoes woman is accused of stealing over a thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from a Queensbury store.
State police received a tip about a woman entering the store on Route 9, on May 20 at about 7 p.m. and taking the items before fleeing in a vehicle. The woman, later identified as 35-year-old Tia M. Jubrey, was located with the assistance of the Albany County Probation Department and arrested on July 24.
Jubrey was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. She was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail without bail.
Police did not identify the store.