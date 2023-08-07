KINGSBURY — A Cambridge woman was sentenced on July 19 to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for possession a gun stolen from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes store last October.

Penny R. Phillips, 50, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property-firearms.

Phillips was one of 11 people arrested in connection with the Oct. 21 theft of 31 firearms from the store on Dix Avenue in Kingsbury. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with the assistance of state police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Phillips was initially charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. She admitted to the one count in satisfaction of the charges.