JACKSON — A Cambridge man is headed to prison after admitting to running a car with minors inside off the road.

Shannon L. Hunt, 33, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 21 to a felony count of second-degree criminal mischief, according to a news release. Hunt was arrested in March after New York State Police responded to reports of a domestic incident in the area of Legrys Road in the town of Jackson. An investigation determined that Hunt intentionally struck another vehicle with his car multiple times. The other vehicle left the roadway and two people were injured. The victim’s vehicle was occupied by one adult and five children under the age of 17.

The incident occurred while an order of protection was in effect preventing Hunt from having contact with the other party.

He had been charged with two felony counts of second-degree criminal mischief, four felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt, five misdemeanor counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Hunt pleaded guilty to the one mischief count to resolve the case.

Hunt is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 18. It is anticipated he will receive a sentence of 1 ½ to 4 ½ years in prison and be required to pay restitution.