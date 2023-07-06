Man faces felony burglary count

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was arrested on Monday for allegedly breaking into a home in June.

State police responded to a home in Cambridge just after 1 p.m. on June 7 for a report of a burglary. The investigation determined that Steven J. Russell, 33, entered the unoccupied home without permission in order to take items. The homeowner returned to find Russell in the residence and he fled before police arrived.

Russell was arrested at his home with the assistance of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He was charged with felony second-degree burglary and transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.