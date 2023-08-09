ALBANY — A Bronx man has been sentenced to almost 6 years in prison for distributing heroin in the Capital Region.

Gilberto Velasquez, 38, admitted in U.S. District Court in Albany to organizing a conspiracy that trafficked about 89 grams of heroin and 10 grams of fentanyl from New York City to this area, according to a news release.

Velasquez was on parole from a state prison term at the time. He sold quantities of heroin bags and fentanyl-laced pills to customers in the Capital Region using “runners” to transport the controlled substances via commercial bus lines, prosecutors said.

Velasquez received 70 months in prison and must serve 3 years of post-release supervision.

The DEA and the Colonie Police Department investigated this case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet O’Hanlon prosecuted it.