GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man who has volunteered as an instructor for the Boy Scouts of America has admitted to possessing child pornography.

Ryan W. Surprenant, 35, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to a felony count of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

State police arrested Surprenant in July 2022 after receiving a tip through the New York State Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force. A search of his residence found images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet.

Police did not indicate that any of the images were of local youths.

Surprenant is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 27.