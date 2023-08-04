BOLTON — A Bolton woman was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge following a crash.

On Aug. 3 at about 8:25 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an unknown personal injury crash on South Trout Lake road in the town of Bolton. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 2001 Toyota Tacoma had crossed the center line, overcorrected, rolled over and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway, according to a news release.

An investigation determined that the driver, 33-year-old Emily M. Shaw, was intoxicated.

Bolton EMS treated Shaw for a minor injury. Police said she submitted to a chemical test, which had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20% — more than twice the legal limit.

Shaw was charged with aggravated DWI and issued citations for failure to keep right and maintain lane. She was processed and released to appear in Bolton Town Court at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bolton Fire and EMS at the scene.