LAKE GEORGE — An appeals court has rejected a request to overturn the conviction of the former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition on fraud charges.

David Decker was sentenced in September 2020 to 8 to 24 years in prison after being convicted on felony charges of second-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud and offering a false instrument for filing.

Prosecutors said that between 2012 and 2016, Decker diverted $250,000 of state and federal grant funds into shell companies that he created, but did not provide any services or materials. Decker was also accused of not claiming the money on his taxes, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars from a youth basketball league he ran. Prosecutors said that those funds ended up at gambling establishments and Decker also paid his personal credit card bills and other personal expenses with the money. He also transferred grant money to his personal investment funds.

Decker’s attorney, Karl Sleight, had sought to overturn the conviction on various grounds including that the evidence presented did not support the charges, he was not allowed to introduce evidence favorable to his client and there was bias in the investigation.

Sleight had written that prosecutors failed to show any evidence of criminal intent on his client’s part. Decker claimed that municipalities did not understand the nature of the contracts Decker entered into for his services. The municipalities had received grant funding from the state and then separately entered into a “lump-sum” contract with Decker in which he was to be paid a fixed amount for overseeing the projects that were funded by the grant.

However, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division Third Judicial Department rejected those arguments in a 19-page decision.

The court ruled that the convictions were supported by the weight of the evidence writing: “we find that the jury was presented with sufficient evidence permitting it to reasonably infer that defendant's reimbursement requests utilizing previously paid invoices and for invoices predicated on work that was never performed were indicative of his intent to deprive the USDA of funds he was not entitled to.”

Decker had blamed the state for being slow to release grant funding, which did not allow him to reimburse the subcontractors. The justices were not persuaded by that argument either.

“Further, the evidence sufficiently established that defendant had sought and received reimbursement for these expenses but, instead of paying these entities the amounts owed, he retained the funds,” the justices wrote.

Sleight also had attempted to argue that Decker's failure to report income on his tax return was a simple accounting error. However, the justices pointed out that when he attempted to provide amended tax returns to the Division of Taxation and Finance, Decker changed the amount of money he won and lost through gambling and tried to claim he was a professional gambler, according to the decision.

“While the jury could have accepted defendant’s representations that these errors merely reflected poor accounting practices, taken as a whole, the inconsistencies in defendant’s taxes are sufficient evidence to support the jury’s conclusion that he did in fact intend to defraud DTF by knowingly submitting false information regarding his income.”

The justices also were not persuaded by the arguments that Sleight was limited in his ability to explore whether the investigation was politically biased.

Rachel Seeber, at the time a Queensbury at-large supervisor, was challenging incumbent Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough, a Democrat, in his re-election bid. Sleight alleges that employees of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were working to influence the election and defeat Strough through criticism of these watershed grants.

The justices said that the bulk of the investigation centered on an analysis of bank accounts and transactions and not testimony from representatives of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

They also rejected the claim that Decker was penalized with an excessive sentence for taking the case to trial. Before the trial started, prosecutors had offered a plea deal consisting of probation and restitution with no jail time. Also, Sleight said that when giving the sentence, the court should have considered the fact that Decker is in his 70s, a two-time cancer survivor and survived a serious heart attack.

The justices said the sentence was not excessive and the crime was not victimless as “it fails to account for the harm to public confidence that flows from the theft of public funds.”

Decker has been free pending appeal. The justices returned the matter to Warren County Court.

When contacted for comment, Sleight said: “We are disappointed in the decision, but believe there are several points that are worthy of consideration by the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. We will proceed accordingly.”

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone praised the decision.

“We are gratified that the Appellate Division upheld all of the convictions and found there was sufficient evidence that the defendant stole public funds, and engaged in a scheme to defraud the people of Warren County,” he said in a news release.

Carusone also commended the tireless efforts of prosecutors who worked on the trial, appellate brief, and oral arguments including Assistant District Attorneys Benjamin Smith and Robert McCarty, as well as Acting Assistant District Attorney Christine Stevens from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Office of the State Comptroller.

Comptroller Tom DiNapoli also commented on the case.

“Public corruption is inexcusable, and I strongly agree with the court that crimes such as David Decker’s are not victimless but impact trust in government,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “Due to the work of my office and our partnership with District Attorney Carusone and the state Department of Taxation and Finance, Decker has been held accountable for his betrayal of his office and his community. I thank all involved for their hard work on this case and continued determination to root out public corruption.”