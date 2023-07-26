GRANVILLE — Whether statements made by a Granville woman accused of neglecting horses on her property are admissible at trial was the central question of a hearing in the case on Monday.

Wendy Murphy is facing 23 misdemeanor counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals on the property. She was arrested on Sept. 2, 2022 and subsequently indicted by a Washington County grand jury on 33 counts. Washington County Court Judge Kelly McKeighan dismissed 10 counts of the indictment for insufficient evidence.

Murphy’s attorney, Tucker Stanclift is seeking to suppress statements that Murphy made when SPCA officials came to inspect animals on her property after obtaining a search warrant.

“The critical issue is whether or not the officer who placed Wendy Murphy under arrest had the probable cause to do so,” he said following the court hearing, adding that the related issue is what statements Murphy made during the search of her property or after her arrest should be admissible at trial.

Stanclift said at what point was his client free to leave.

“Sometimes that issue of being free to leave takes place well before handcuffs are put onto somebody,” he said.

Stanclift and Washington County Assistant District Attorney Taylor Fitzsimmons appeared before town Justice Roger Forando to make their arguments.

Fitzsimmons questioned his witness, Trooper John Decristofaro, about the day that the search warrant was being executed on Murphy’s property.

Decristofaro told the court that while the search warrant was being executed, Murphy was told a few times not to interfere with the work that the SPCA representatives and veterinarian were doing to inspect the horses. He said she primarily followed them around and fed some of the animals.

There was much discussion of a deceased horse found in the driveway from a head injury. Murphy had said she had been trying to get the animal taken away.

Fitzsimmons asked Decristofaro if Murphy had made statements that she had neglected or mistreated the animals. He said no. In fact, she stated the opposite “numerous times.”

Fitzsimmons argued that all of Murphy’s interactions with law enforcement on that date should be admissible. While the SPCA officials were on their property, Murphy was not in custody.

When she was arrested and taken to the station, she was read her Miranda warning. In an interview with The Post-Star, Murphy has denied this and has said that Decristofaro has targeted her and her family.

She has maintained that the SPCA and state police never should have taken her horses, nor have given her horses to other people to raise.

Some of her horses were in bad shape, but they were horses that she purchased to save them from the kill shelters because they were in bad shape, she has said. She has veterinary records that she has shown to a Post-Star reporter, to show that the horses were improving under her care, not failing.

Stanclift played about 90 minutes of body camera footage from the officer that was executing the search warrant.

In one section of the footage, Murphy was heard yelling at a neighbor to get out of the area because the matter is none of her “f——-g” business. The trooper said that she is not standing on her property but the public road and not doing anything wrong.

Murphy said she wanted to get into a truck and leave the property to talk to the neighbor, and Decristofaro questioned whether she had proper license and registration for the vehicle. Murphy said it is a farm truck but the trooper asked dispatch to run a check, and the vehicle was not registered as a farm truck.

“You’re not driving that vehicle,” he said.

Stanclift also argued that the trooper was the one who took Murphy into custody but not listed as the arresting officer. Decristofaro testified that a colleague was the lead investigator on the case but she works the night shift. The decision was made to execute the search warrant during the daytime when the SPCA and veterinarian could be present.

Stanclift asked the trooper if he relied on the expertise of the veterinarian to determine if probable cause existed to make an arrest. The trooper admitted that he had.

“I did it based on the information provided by the doctor,” he said.

Also on Monday, Murphy rejected a proposal for the charge of mistreating small animals such as rabbits and goats to be adjourned in contemplation of dismissal. The condition of the animals was found to be healthy upon inspection.

However, Stanclift said his client did not want to consent to that plea because the matter would be hanging over her head for the next 6 months.

“That may infringe on some of her rights. She intends to seek in a civil proceeding against the government,” he said.

The attorneys are going to submit closing summations in writing and return to court on Aug. 14.

Stanclift believes a trial may be scheduled for October.

Steve Thurston and Jana DeCamilla contributed to this report.