QUEENSBURY — A Granville man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Queensbury in May allegedly attempted to dispose of beer cans in his truck, according to court documents.

Michael Campbell II, 39, was driving his 2018 Ford F-150 east on Quaker Ridge Road near the intersection of Quaker Ridge Boulevard at about 11:47 p.m. on May 3 when he failed to keep right and crossed the center line, striking a 2005 GMC Safari head on.

The driver of the Safari, 33-year-old Nicholas J. Canning, died as a result of his injuries. Canning had ties to both Queensbury and Florida.

Campbell has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor DWI. Police said he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13% after the crash. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Witnesses told police they saw Campbell taking beer cans out of his truck and throwing them on the side of the road in the area of the Romeo Auto Outlet on Quaker Road. Police recovered two of the cans of Labatt Blue. They also found a plastic ring for a six-pack and three opened beer cans in his truck, according to court documents.

Prosecutors successfully obtained a court order to take a swab of Campbell’s DNA to see if it matched the DNA that was found on the beer cans. The outcome of those tests was not disclosed in the court file.

Campbell said he had been driving from an Albany restaurant, where he had a couple of Fiddlehead beers, and was on his way to Walmart when the crash occurred, according to court documents.

One of the witnesses said Campbell was pacing and very nervous. Another witness at the crash scene said Campbell attempted to block her from obtaining her license plate number, court documents showed.

A witness also told police said they heard him talking to someone he referred to as “mom” and saying “I’m in a lot of trouble. I think,” according to court documents. Police also searched his cell phone in which he had texts to his mother.

Campbell is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Monday for further proceedings.

He remains free on bail of $15,000 cash or $45,000 bond.