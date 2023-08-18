FORT ANN — The Fort Ann community is in mourning and a local teen has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 14-year-old boy, who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday.

Rycky Martin Stark Jr. died after being shot in the abdomen. Law enforcement sources told NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner, that three boys and one girl were playing with guns at about 5:15 p.m. at an apartment at 3 Charles St. in the Village of Fort Ann. A 17-year-old boy pointed a shotgun in the direction of Stark. He did not know it was loaded and the gun fired and hit Stark in the abdomen, police said.

Lifesaving aid was provided to Stark and he was transported by Fort Ann EMS to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses. It has raised nearly $20,000 as of 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

Stark was the son of Rycky Stark and Delia Sherwood. He was student at Fort Ann Central School. Superintendent of Schools Justin Hoskins said the tight-knit community is “devastated by this news.”

“We are concentrating on supporting our students and families at this time by offering grief counseling at the school. Students who need support are encouraged to come,” he said in an email.

Candice Spooner with Charlotte, her therapy dog, waited with Kristin Casey, the school psychologist, outside of the Fort Ann Central School on Thursday. At 5:15 p.m., they said no one had shown up for a drop-in counseling session. They were there to listen, they said.

Counselors were also available on Friday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be available on Monday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The juvenile accused of firing the weapon was charged with felony second-degree manslaughter and misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment. The teen was arraigned in Washington County Youth Arraignment Court and was released to his guardians under the supervision of probation. His name is not being released due to his age.

Police did not provide additional information, but the charges indicate that the shooting was not an intentional act.

With the passage of the Raise the Age law in 2017, people under 18 can no longer be prosecuted as adults.

Other child shootings

This incident is similar to other cases involving children killed with weapons in a home.

On June 5, 2012, a 14-year-old Hudson Falls boy shot and killed his 13-year-old friend Gary Cota at Cota’s home in Fort Edward. The juvenile admitted to grabbing the 12-gauge shotgun when it was pointed at Cota and it went off. The boy pleaded guilty in December 2013 to criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to 18 months of probation, according to Post-Star archives.

Cota owned the gun. His parents were charged in Family Court with child neglect for not securing the weapon and were also sentenced to probation.

In December 2010, 12-year-old Nicholas Naumkin, of Wilton, was shot and killed by a 12-year-old friend. State police said at the time that the two boys were home alone playing video games and found a gun and ammunition in the father’s bedroom.

The weapon was hidden under clothing in a dresser drawer and the ammunition hidden in a different drawer, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The boys were loading and unloaded the weapon when it discharged, striking Naumkin in the head, killing him.

The 12-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter and 56-year-old father Edward O’Rourke was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for not securing the ammunition.

The boy was sentenced to 2 years of probation. O’Rourke pleaded guilty to child endangerment and avoided jail time but was prohibited from owning firearms in the future.

Scroll down for related coverage