FORT ANN — A 17-year-old youth has been charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing a 15-year-old Fort Ann boy.

On Wednesday at about 5:15 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of juvenile with a gunshot wound at a residence on Charles Street in the Village of Fort Ann. Lifesaving aid was provided to the male victim and he was transported by Fort Ann EMS to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident determined that the subjects on scene, along with the victim, were all juveniles. A 17-year-old male was responsible for discharge of the weapon.

The juvenile was charged with felony second-degree manslaughter and misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment.

Police did not provide additional information, but the charges indicate that the shooting was not an intentional act.

The victim was shot in the abdomen, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

The suspect was arraigned in Washington County Youth Arraignment Part and was released to his guardians under the supervision of probation. Due to the age of the individuals involved, names are not being released.

Fort Ann Superintendent of Schools Justin Hoskins said the tight-knit community is “devastated by this news.”

“We are concentrating on supporting our students and families at this time by offering grief counseling at the school. Students who need support are encouraged to come,” he said in an email.

Counseling will be available on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Neighbor Kory Williams was at work when the shooting occurred. He believed two families live in the apartment.

“I see them out in the yard playing. Everybody seemed pretty happy,” he said.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood. We look out for each other,” he added.

Assisting with the investigation is New York State Police Major Crimes; Washington County District Attorney’s Office; Fort Ann EMS and the Fort Ann Fire Department.