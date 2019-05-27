{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A downstate man on Wednesday rejected a plea offer of 8 years in prison to resolve his drug case.

Michael Thompson, 41, of Yonkers, was arrested in March on Aviation Road on for allegedly possessing cocaine with intent to sell.

He faces charges of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Thompson appeared in Warren County Court last week and informed Judge John Hall that he was declined the prosecutor's offer.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

