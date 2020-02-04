4-year-old returned home after night wandering in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — The staff at Upstate New York Helping Hands was a bit surprised Monday night when a tiny visitor walked up the John Street store's front door.
The youngster, not wearing a coat, turned the door handle to try to let himself in, and store owner Josh Warner quickly opened the door for him to let him in. No adult was anywhere to be found. It was 6:30 p.m., dark and about 30 degrees outside.
"He was very cold and said he wanted some place to warm up," Warner said.
The 4-year-old knew his first name, but not his last.
Warner called Hudson Falls Police, who responded but also didn't know the child's identity since no children had been reported missing. They began to patrol around the neighborhood to look for a parent who might be looking for a child while the boy warmed up at Warner's store.
Warner, meanwhile, turned to social media to try to figure out who the child was, and within minutes heard from a woman who said she was a relative, and identified the boy as a resident of nearby Derby Street.
But efforts to contact the child's mother were unsuccessful for about 20 minutes.
Warner said the mother was "a wreck" when she found out the boy had wandered off.
Officers determined she had left the boy with a babysitter who fell asleep. The youngster let himself out of the home and wandered northeast, though Warner said it was not known how long he was outside.
"It was about an hour from when he got to my shop to the time he got home," Warner said. "But we have no clue how long he was outside."
Warner's post on Facebook was shared 700 times within 33 minutes, though he deleted it later in the night after it devolved into criticism and name-calling.
Hudson Falls Police investigated, but no charges have been filed. Police Capt. John Kibling said Washington County Child Protective Services was notified.
Upstate New York Helping Hands is an organization that takes in donated goods to get them to those in need. Warner also runs Northeast Property Maintenance.
Warner said it was fortunate that the boy came to his shop, and not the home of a nearby Level 3 sex offender who has a history of child sexual abuse.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com