Woman sentenced to up to 4 1/2 years in prison for causing fatal crash

BALLSTON SPA — A woman who killed her fiancé after driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and crashing her car was sentenced on Friday to 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years in state prison.

Kelly A. Leonardi, 47, of Saratoga Springs, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in March to second-degree vehicular manslaughter and two counts of third-degree assault for the July 14, 2019, crash on Route 9 in Malta.

Leonardi was driving when she crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck head on. The crash killed her fiancé, 49-year-old Saratoga Springs resident John Stevens, who was a passenger in her Mazda.

Two people in the pickup truck were injured in the crash.

Tests showed that Leonardi had consumed alcohol, heroin, Fentanyl and Xanax before the collision.

Leonardi was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years on the top count of the indictment and one year on each assault charge to run concurrently.

Leonardi was originally scheduled to be sentenced on June 3, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.