QUEENSBURY — A Connecticut woman who was part of a group stealing wallets and purses from employees at local businesses was sentenced Friday in Warren County Court to time served.

Kayana M. Santos, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was arrested in April 2018 after she and a friend went into two restaurants and a nail salon to steal employee credit cards and cash.

Santos had been charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and lesser charges, as well as a bail-jumping charge for failing to show up for court.

Santos worked alongside Tabatha M. Garofalo in this scheme. Garofalo has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in state prison after pleading guilty last August.

