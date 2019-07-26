QUEENSBURY — A Connecticut woman who was part of a group stealing wallets and purses from employees at local businesses was sentenced Friday in Warren County Court to time served.
Kayana M. Santos, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was arrested in April 2018 after she and a friend went into two restaurants and a nail salon to steal employee credit cards and cash.
Santos had been charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and lesser charges, as well as a bail-jumping charge for failing to show up for court.
Santos worked alongside Tabatha M. Garofalo in this scheme. Garofalo has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in state prison after pleading guilty last August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.