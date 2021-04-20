Woman sentenced to probation for making up prison attack

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman has been sentenced to 5 years of probation for falsely claiming she was attacked by an inmate at a local prison in 2019.

Marybeth King, 50, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

King was a teacher at the maximum-security Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann and claimed that she was slashed on the leg by an inmate who was in a special education class on Sept. 27, 2019.

She told prison officials that an inmate had raised his hand and she went to his desk. Then, she felt something on her leg and saw her pants and leg were cut.

She contacted prison security after noticing a razor blade on the desk, she said.

King was not seriously injured but she had to be taken to Glens Falls Hospital to close the 2.5-inch gash.

However, she later told state police she fabricated the incident so she could obtain workers’ compensation benefits. She was arrested on Jan. 29, 2020.

She did not give a motive for her actions, but said she had a pending claim for an earlier injury. King had been out on leave since the incident, but resigned her position effective Nov. 30, 2019.