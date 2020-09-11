Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail in bathroom recording incident

QUEENSBURY — The Herkimer County woman who used a tiny camera to video record people using a bathroom at Great Escape in the summer of 2019 was sentenced on Wednesday to 6 months in jail.

Valerie N. Hewitt, of Middleville, had pleaded guilty in Warren County Court in March to promoting a sexual performance by a child.

She hid the cellphone in her purse and then placed the camera in a family bathroom at the amusement park on July 7, 2019. She recorded eight people including two young children.

Hewitt also was placed on probation for 10 years. She initially rejected a plea offer in the case but reversed course after prosecutors lowered the minimum sentence that she could get.

Hewitt could face time in state prison if she violates probation.

Her estranged husband, James C. Hewitt, also pleaded guilty in March to the same felony charge. He was also due to be sentenced on Wednesday, but his case was adjourned. He faces a potential sentence of anywhere from 1 to 6 years in state prison.

The couple were living in Watervliet until they split up. She told local police in October that she video recorded people at several public bathrooms in the Capital Region at the request of her husband.

