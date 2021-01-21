 Skip to main content
Woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for smuggling drugs into Washington Correctional Facility
FORT EDWARD — A Nassau County woman was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 2 years in prison for trying to smuggle drugs into the Washington Correctional Facility.

Renee M. Risolo, 42, of Hempstead, was one of three women caught with unspecified drugs at the medium-security state prison in Comstock last March, state police said.

Risolo was visiting an inmate.

She pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

