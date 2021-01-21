Woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for smuggling drugs into Washington Correctional Facility

FORT EDWARD — A Nassau County woman was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 2 years in prison for trying to smuggle drugs into the Washington Correctional Facility.
Renee M. Risolo, 42, of Hempstead, was one of three women caught with unspecified drugs at the medium-security state prison in Comstock last March, state police said.
Risolo was visiting an inmate.
She pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.