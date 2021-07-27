Woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for possessing contraband at Washington County Jail

FORT EDWARD — A former Nassau County woman was sentenced to 2 years in state prison for possessing prison contraband.

Renee M. Risolo, 44, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 16 to felony sale of a controlled substance.

Risolo, who is originally from Hempstead, had been sentenced to 2 years in Washington County Jail on Jan. 8. She was one of three women caught with unspecified drugs at the Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock in March 2020. She was visiting an inmate.

She was arrested on March 4 after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said she possessed contraband. Police did not state what type of contraband she possessed.

Risolo was also sentenced to one year of post-release supervision.

